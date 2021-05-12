LIVERMORE FALLS — American Legion Post 10 is offering a way to honor or remember a veteran by placing a flag on the Veterans Memorial Hill of Flags on the side lawn of the Regional School Unit 73 Central Office, which faces Route 133.

Flags are available for a donation of $5 each and will be on display from May 27 to June 4, including Memorial Day.

The new 12- by 18-inch American flags will be placed on the hill by members of Post 10 and their families.

People are asked to send a check made out to “George Bunten Post 10” for the number of flags they would like. Mail them to George Bunten Post 10, 17 Reynolds Ave. Livermore Falls, ME 04254. In the note area of the check or note attached to the check indicate it is for Veterans Memorial Hill. Also, include a note with the check or cash and list the name of the veteran(s) for whom the flag is for and indicate if it is “in honor” of or “in memory” of a veteran.

Donations will be accepted through June 15.

“Any donation received past this date will be accepted to offset the loss of revenue through this pandemic,” past Post Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins said.

After the week of display, the flags placed will be available for pickup on June 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Post Hall for those who want to have them as a keepsake.

For questions, contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins at (207)-779-7345 or [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: