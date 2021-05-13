JAY — The reward for verifiable information leading to the location and discovery of Kimberly Moreau and her remains was raised Wednesday to $17,500.

A second anonymous donor gave $5,000 Wednesday toward the reward Kim’s 78-year-old father, Richard “Dick” Moreau, made in February.

Another $2,500 was donated by 8 p.m. Thursday.

“We are thrilled…,” Kim’s oldest sister, Diane Levesque, wrote in a Facebook message on Wednesday night in regard to the increased reward. The family is hoping it will help find Kim and her remains.

Kim has been missing since late May 10, 1986, when she left her family home on Jewell Street in Jay and never returned. She was 17. She told an older sister, Karen Dalot and her now-husband, Bob, she was going for ride and would be back in an hour. She left her purse and car behind and didn’t say who she was going to ride with.

Her father and family have been searching for her for 35 years.

On Thursday, the state confirmed that Maine State Police searched private property in central Maine on Wednesday and Thursday for evidence related to Moreau’s disappearance.

“The landowner gave permission for the search on the property. The Maine State Police Evidence Response Team, K-9 team and Major Crimes Unit South were involved in the search as well as the Maine Warden Service,” said Shannon Moss, with the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Dick Moreau told the Sun Journal Thursday no evidence was found.

Another search is planned for the Canton area.

Information can be given to Richard Moreau by calling at (207) 320-5997 or by emailing [email protected].

