FARMINGTON — Amendments to four ordinances were approved at a special town meeting Tuesday attended only by selectmen, town officials and two representatives from developers of a housing development on Willow Springs Road, Selectman Matthew Smith said Wednesday evening.

Selectmen approved the amendments for the special meeting at their April 27 meeting.

A section was added to the Adult Use and Medical Marijuana Ordinance to clarify the responsibility of marijuana licensees/permittees in making prompt, timely payment for licenses/permits and the consequences of not doing so.

Additions and changes to the Land Use Table in the Public Wellhead Protection Ordinance will allow aboveground and underground propane storage and multiunit/family housing on municipal sewer in wellhead protection zones 1 and 2 with Planning Board approval. Parking lots will be allowed in zone 1 with Planning Board approval.

The amendments to the Wellhead Protection Ordinance are needed for a 25-unit affordable housing development being considered on Willow Springs Road. The units would be for people 62 years and older, with construction planned to start next spring.

Changes in a section of the Zoning Ordinance further describe the definition of group home, hospice, nursing home, convalescent home, rest home and residential care facility. The amendments tighten requirements for those facilities.

Other changes approved in the Zoning Ordinance describe the definition of chemical dependency treatment with four medications in use listed. The new wording indicates others are possible.

During their regular meeting selectmen approved:

• A renewal application for White Fox Taverna owned by Nikolaos Regas, 800 Fairbanks Road.

• A $24,950 bid from Fowlers Roofing and Construction of Chelsea to replace the roof of the Hippach Field fieldhouse.

• A $6,358.84 bid from Adrenaline Construction of Farmington for LED lighting replacement at the Hippach Field tennis courts.

• The use of Hippach Field projects reserve account for the preceding two items.

• The $71,959.40 bid from Dead River of Farmington to replace the heating system at the town garage.

• A Maine Municipal Association safety grant for up to $2,000 to purchase load-bearing vests, shirts and attachments to relieve weight of duty belts for the Police Department.

• A $2,853 ByrneJAG grant to purchase game cameras and an additional load-bearing vest with shirt and attachments.

• Canceling the June 8 selectmen meeting.

