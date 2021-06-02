JAY — A 66-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital Tuesday night for evaluation of smoke inhalation after a fire in a mobile home at 14 Pleasant Drive in North Jay, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said Wednesday.

The brother of homeowner Sammie Mckenzie was going by and saw smoke coming from the home about 7:30 p.m. He and a neighbor got a woman and three children, ages 5, 7, and 8 out and reported the fire, Booker said.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly.

“It was pretty much contained to a child’s bedroom,” he said.

There was smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.

“Luckily, Tuesday night is when Wilton and Farmington firefighters have training,” Booker said. Wilton arrived at the residence before Jay. The road, which is off Route 4, is near the Wilton line.

Firefighters were able to save a puppy and a cat, the chief said. Two cats are unaccounted for but are believed to be hiding.

About 50 firefighters from Jay, Farmington, East Dixfield and Wilton assisted. Livermore and Livermore Falls fire departments were canceled enroute to the scene. NorthStar EMS ambulance responded and Jay officer David Morin controlled traffic.

State fire investigators Jeremy Damren and Kenneth MacMaster were called in to help determine a cause.

Lt. Troy Gardner of the Office of the State Fire Marshal was not immediately available for comment on the cause Wednesday morning.

The home was not insured, Booker said.

Mckenzie and her children stayed with her mother Tuesday night. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.

The woman who was taken to the hospital was treated and released, Jill Gray, spokeswoman for Franklin Memorial Hospital, said Wednesday.

