To the Editor:

“We are living on this planet as if we have another one to go to.” -Terri Swearingen, awarded Goldman Environmental Prize in 1997.

My name is Anneke. I attend King Middle School. We’re working on a project called “Engineering Our Energy Future” which is focused on the climate crisis happening right now. After doing extensive research, I found renewable energy is a sustainable and effective energy source to transition us into a clean future.

Wind power will be one of the most popular renewable energy sources in Maine by 2040. By 2050 wind energy has been expected to save 12.3 gigatons of greenhouse gas from entering our atmosphere, as well as saving 400,000 olympic sized pools of water. To conclude, wind energy is a sustainable, and effective energy source for Maine.

Solar energy will help Maine become carbon neutral by 2040. Solar is much less expensive to keep sustained, making it one of the fastest growing energy sources next to wind. Solar can replace oil and natural gas. Making solar energy one of the best choices for a sustainable Maine by 2040.

This has been going on since 1896. This will continue to escalate if we don’t do something. Around 250,000 people die per year already due to the rise of carbon dioxide in the air. This can be stopped if we start using energy sources like wind power, and solar power. Are you choosing to save the planet or put more people at risk?

Anneke

King Middle School

Portland

