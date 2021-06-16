FAYETTE — Because of community support, Fayette will have a Community Center at Starling Hall. Friends of Starling Hall have invested over $200,000 in the building so far. The total spent includes the $100,000 bond approved at the town meeting in 2019. FOSH (Friends of Starling Hall) is paying the principal and interest on the bond.

FOSH raised and spent $85,005.52 since 2015 on projects to improve the Hall. The Town has contributed $32,307 towards this effort and authorized the bond to assist in stabilizing the structure.

Projects completed include: constructing a new full basement, moving the building 30 feet from the road onto the new foundation, upgrading the electrical entrance to a 200 AMP service with allowance for increased service if needed, drilling a new well and installing a new pump and pressure tank, repairing approximately 40 feet of rotting sill and partially reinforcing the first floor, floor joists.

Continued improvements include: installation of new kitchen cooking equipment installed in compliance with existing public safety codes, ugrades to the internal wiring, a new heating system, new windows in the basement, and completion of new front entrance.

Other improvements to be completed include improved insulation and new siding and painting of the structure.

