Thrift Store

WILTON — The First Congregational Church in downtown Wilton has a Thrift Shop in the basement, across street from Wilton Library – open Tues. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., spring, summer and fall. Now featuring great spring clothing and kitchen items. Here to help families in need, also take donations to support our missions both local and worldwide. Come check us out, call 645-2091, leave message for P. Brown.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take-out supper. Served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. For Friday, June 18, the supper will be Italian Hoagies, pasta salad and lemon cake. $9. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, June 19, the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masoni Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a Public Takeout-Pickup Supper, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will consist of spaghetti and meatballs, green salad, rolls, dessert. Cost of the meal will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. It would be greatly appreciated if reservations for meals were made by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Reservations for takeout meals may be made by calling Alan Morison 645-4366 or Robert Lawrence 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald 645-2190. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for a cost of $10 per meal.

Sale

FARMINGTON — Events, June 19, Grange Yard Sale. The Farmington Grange will be holding an inside and out yard sale on Saturday, June 19, from 9-2. Donations can be dropped off Friday afternoon, no clothing or electronics. Good used household items will be sold, as well as plants and baked goods. No early birds, please. The yard sale is to benefit restoring the exterior of the grange hall.

Reunion

STARKS — Mt. Blue High School Class of 1990 will hold their thirty-first class reunion on June 26, 2021 at 3 p.m., at 18 Doyen Rd, in Starks. Please bring as dish to share. If there are questions please email: [email protected]

filed under: