LIVERMORE — Jordan Blais was remembered Monday for his kindness, sense of humor, his keen mind, his writing and his love of his Ford Focus.

Blais, 18, died Saturday morning after his car went off River Road and struck a tree in Livermore.

On June 13, he graduated summa cum laude, a top 10 student, from Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.

Long-term school substitute Pam Spaulding of Jay met Jordan for the first time this year when he was in her class.

“He was so kind, thoughtful and a delight,” she said. “He was so looking forward to being a Marine and he would have been a great one.”

Blais planned to join the U.S. Marine Corps and had taken his oath, his mother, Christine Blais, of Livermore said. “He wanted 110% to be a Marine and veteran. He had wanted to serve his country,” she said.

He played the baritone sax in middle and high school and played baseball in the high school.

“He loved his car and loved modifying it,” his mother said. “It was his pride and joy. He loved the outdoors and camping and a good adventure. He was kind and hilarious.”

Blais was the kind of young man who was a dream to have in class because of his kind manners and his keen mind, his senior English teacher, Heather Ahern Huish, wrote in an email.

“Prior to being Jordan’s teacher, he and I already connected, as I had been his brother Elijah’s junior English teacher,” she said. “Even though Jordan had no official reason to chat with me in the hallways of Spruce, he was always mannerly and personable.”

“Once Jordan became my student, our relationship developed quickly and well,” Ahern Huish wrote. “Whenever his class work was done, we would chat about cars. His whole face would light up as he’d speak animatedly about his car or one of his many dream cars. He’d show me photos on his phone to illustrate his point even more clearly.”

When she had to become a remote teacher for the year because of her health, Ahern Huish moved their student-teacher relationship to the online sphere.

“There, Jordan’s keen mind shone brightly,” she wrote. “Jordan’s writing was authentic yet lyrical. His writing voice was always evident in even the most informal writing assignments. While he was skilled in grammar and mechanics, for certain, his words were so compelling because of his unique insights into life. Invariably the comment I would leave on his writing most frequently was ‘thank you for your honesty.’”

“What I will miss most about Jordan is his wry sense of humor and his ability to relate to people quickly and well,” she wrote. “I never questioned his commitment to being a good human being. That was a baseline for him — never up for debate.”

