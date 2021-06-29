WILTON — The Wilton Selectpersons have dedicated the 2020 Town Report to Hazel Flagg.

In the dedication, Flagg is acclaimed as “civic minded” and “one of the most energetic, spirited people we know.” The dedication names her “‘unofficially’ the official overseer of the Flags in Wilton.”

In an interview, Flagg said she was “very surprised” but “honored” to be chosen as the dedicatee.

Flagg was told to come to the June 1 Select Board meeting for an unspecified reason. There, she was surprised by her husband, Lincoln, her youngest daughter, Heather, and her youngest grandson, Adam.

Selectperson Tom Saviello called Flagg to the front and with an arm around her shoulders explained “we picked a very special lady” before reading out the dedication.

“She’s the spirit of Wilton,” Saviello explained in an interview. Saviello described Flagg as a “special person” and “someone who cares about other people and is not selfish.”

“It’s an honor to be able to honor her that way,” he said.

Saviello told a story of when Flagg helped his late wife, Gail Saviello, in the 1990s that has “stuck” with him. Saviello said that when Gail was diagnosed with ovarian cancer while working as the librarian at Cushing School, Flagg offered Gail her own parking space because it was closer to the school and required less walking.

Flagg is a lifelong resident who grew up and raised her own family in Wilton. She has four children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Flagg worked at the many Mt. Blue district schools in cafeterias and as a custodian for 31 years. Upon retirement, Flagg worked as a crossing guard for the police department and as an election clerk for Wilton.

Alongside her work, Flagg has been involved with countless organizations across Wilton and the Franklin County region. She’s been a leader for the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts and a member of the Friends of Wilson Lake, the Wilton Historical Society, the Land Conservancy, the Wilton Day Extension Homemakers, the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the Methodist church and the Mystic Valley Grange.

Flagg said it is important to her to be involved in the town because “it gives the town a good name” and offers a social outlet for people in need.

“I’m a socializer,” Flagg said.

Ten years ago, Flagg started the “Flags on Main Street” project where she raised money to acquire and post American flags around the entirety of Wilton. She still raises money to replace and add flags to this day.

Flagg said she started the initiative because she appreciated seeing them posted in other towns and “how nice they looked.”

Ultimately, Flagg loves Wilton for its “friendliness.”

“Wilton’s a good place to live,” Flagg said. “Wilton’s a nice place to bring up your family. We are very blessed with a lot of friends and a lot of family lived here.”

