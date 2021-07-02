Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. — Caroline Dugas of Carrabassett Valley, ME received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May. Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,715 students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences.

Norwich



NORTHFIELD, VT – Park William Laflin of New Vineyard (04956) received a Master of Architecture in architecture from Norwich University at the May 1 commencement ceremony in a hybrid of virtual streamed and in-person events held campus-wide in accordance with Vermont pandemic guidelines and with the Norwich community’s health and safety as the highest priority. Norwich University was honored that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley gave the commencement address to the Class of 2021 in recorded remarks. Milley is the military’s senior-most ranking member and serves as principal adviser to President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and the National Security Council.

