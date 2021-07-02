University Credit Union

ORONO, Maine – Annually, University Credit Union (UCU) awards scholarships to students from each University of Maine System institution and Maine Maritime Academy to support students’ pursuit of higher education. For 2021, the following student received a $1,000 scholarship from University Credit Union: Benjamin Marcotte, of Farmington, and he will attend the University of Maine at Farmington to study Computer Science. For more information about the UCU Scholarship, visit www.ucumaine.com/scholarship/.

