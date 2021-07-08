SANDY RIVER PLANTATION — A Topsham woman was injured Wednesday afternoon while descending from Piazza Rock on the Appalachian Trail.

Cynthia Ackerman, 53, tripped on a root, injured her ankle and couldn’t walk, Maine Warden Kyle Hladik said Thursday.

Hladik, Rangeley Fire Rescue and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel hiked up the trail to her and carried her in a litter basket about four-tenths of a mile to Beech Hill Road. Ackerman was taken by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Hladik said.

Ackerman and three other hikers had been on a day hike, he said.

The incident was reported about 12:55 p.m.

