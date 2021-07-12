Agenda, Farmington Board Of Selectmen
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13
***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***
Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance
Item 2: To hold a public hearing and vote on a policy concerning remote participation in public proceedings
Item 3: To hold a public hearing and vote on a new application for a Lunch Wagon Permit for the Black Kettle, owned and operated by Alex Jannetti at various locations
Item 4: To enter into a three (3) year employment agreement with new Town Manager Christian Waller
Item 5: To appoint committee and board members
Item 6: To hear an update on the $155,000 Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) grant
Item 7: To consider an appropriation from the Community Center Building Reserve Account to establish a cost estimate and RFP for roof structural repairs
Item 8: To consider an additional appropriation of $131,127 from the Downtown TIF Reserve Account to complete the lighting project on High Street
Item 9: To authorize an appropriation of up to $40,000 from the Sidewalk Reserve Account for the High Street Phase 1 Improvements Project
Item 10: To approve a cemetery lot conveyance
Item 11: To approve the minutes of June 22
Item 12: To discuss other business
Item 13: To hold an Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S. § 405.6.A to discuss personnel matters in the Police Department
Item 14: To hold an Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S. § 405.6.E to discuss pending or contemplated litigation
