FARMINGTON — Two motorcyclists received minor injuries Sunday in a crash on Industry Road/Route 43.

Farmington police officer Jeffrey Brann said Monday that a Dodge Ram driven by Eric Tartt, 58, of West Farmington was stopped to turn left onto Middle Street. The lead motorcyclist in a line of three bikes told police he didn’t realize the truck had come to a complete stop but did see the truck’s turn signal on.

The biker, whose name was not available Monday, quickly swerved around the truck safely onto the shoulder of the roadway, Brann said.

The second bike, driven by Stewart Holmes, 60, of Haymarket, Virginia, came to a stop behind the truck.

The third bike driven by Jonathan Wyns, 52, of Providence, Rhode Island, attempted to swerve around Holmes’ bike but clipped the right, rear side of it, sending Holmes and his Harley-Davidson underneath the truck’s tailgate, Brann said.

Wyns’ passenger, his wife, Tracey Wyns, 51, received a minor bruise to her left leg, and Holmes received a minor abrasion to his right leg, Brann said.

Both were checked at the scene by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel and declined to be taken to a hospital, he said.

The motorcyclists were wearing helmets.

Farmington Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene of the crash reported at 2:44 p.m.

The truck and the motorcycles were operable and driven away.

