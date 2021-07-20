FAYETTE — Big news! Friends of Starling Hall President Joe Young says there will be electricity in the building by September 1, “if it kills me.”

While we certainly don’t want that to happen, it will be nice to have electricity. Those who would like to see Joe live until at least Sept 2, please offer whatever help possible.

Dave’s Appliance in Winthrop has promised to donate an electric stove. Please thank them.

Cindy and Walt Slocum are donating a used fridge and stove. This means there will be refrigerated storage in the basement and an extra stove.

Due to donations of funds and Gary Phillip’s uncanny ability to bargain, a convection oven, stainless steel prep table, and tower warmer are on order.

It looks like we’ll have a new kitchen by fall!!! Can you believe it?

Been wondering about the Silent Auction? August 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Starling Hall will be hosting a Silent Auction, small yard sale, bake sale, and lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers. There are some really nice items this year and as usual, photos of items will be on the way in August.

October 16 a harvest dinner is planned. The weather will be great, and the meal better. The 1st Grand Opening of the Community Center at Starling Hall can be celebrated. Should there be a series of Grand Openings, each one celebrating a successful new stage of development? What do you think?

