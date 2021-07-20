Blueberries

Greg Zemlansky

July days the blueberries are bursting with

mischief.

All ripe together and all a purple and blue

stuff.

The blueberry bushes full of blueberries

waiting to be picked.

Hark! what do I see; birds looking for the

slightest thought of a trick.

Whoosh, Whoosh, the whispering wind in

a soft voice sooth the blueberries.

Blueberry bushes swaying in the wind

attracting flying adversaries.

The sunny sun rays streaming through the

netting with warmth spreads.

The gentle falling rain kisses the berries

upon their little heads.

The blueberries are so ripe that the birds

are singing.

Soon my hands will be stained deep blue

from the finger picking.

Blueberries not for the birds, the wild

animals and not even for the bunny.

Yummy…Yummy plenty of blueberries

for my tummy!

