To the Editor:

A minimum of 265 million people globally are at risk of starvation due to the impacts of COVID-19. It is a daunting number, but the United States has the power to help those individuals. The U.S. can help all of them and many more by continuing to fully fund the International Affairs Budget. The budget is less than 1% of the overall federal budget, but its impact is incalculable.

This budget provides funding for the United States Department of State, the United States Agency for International Development, the Peace Corps, and more. During President Trump’s administration, he proposed cuts to the International Affairs Budget, but each time Congress rejected them bipartisanly.

The International Affairs Budget grants the U.S. opportunities to develop jobs internationally and implements agricultural programs that work to counteract food insecurity and end hunger. Senators Collins and King have repeatedly rejected the cuts proposed to the budget. They recognize the dangers that will befall if the cuts pass.

As an intern for The Borgen Project, an organization dedicated to ending global poverty, I recognize the importance of the International Affairs Budget. I commend our senators for their recognition of the U.S.’s duties to assist our allies and support the International Affairs Budget. I urge everybody to reach out to our Congressional representatives to encourage them to help us do our duty and protect our allies and promote development where possible.

Clara Mulvihill

Raymond

