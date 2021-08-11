JAY — A homeowner received minor burns to his hand Wednesday when he tried to put out a fire at his home at 3 Eastern Ave.

Deputy Fire Chief Corey Leclerc said the fire appeared to originate in the area of the kitchen stove. Owner Kyle Campbell and his wife, Briana Campbell, were outside doing yard work.

About 15 firefighters from Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls and Wilton, and NorthStar EMS ambulance, responded to the fire reported at 10:28 a.m. Eastern Avenue is located near Marcello and Elm streets.

East Dixfield and Farmington fire departments were turned back once firefighters were on the scene and assessed the situation. Kyle Campbell was burned when he tried to put the fire out using an extinguisher, Leclerc said.

The fire was under control when firefighters arrived, Leclerc said, and while there is minor fire damage and smoke damage to the kitchen, the rest of the home is still inhabitable.

