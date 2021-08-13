Sales

NORTH JAY — August 14 – North Jay Grange is holding an Indoor/Outdoor Sale and Food Sale from 9 a.m. – 1p.m. Nice men’s, women’s, children’s clothing, dishes, household goods, small furniture. FMI- 207-208-9225

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, August 13, the supper will feature Pork Roast, potatoes, green beans, apple sauce and dessert. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 would still like ideas and recipes for their famous Friday night suppers. The next time you pick up a meal, drop off a suggestion, please.

EAST WILTON – On Saturday, August 21, the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a public takeout/pickup supper from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. The menu will be Baked Ham with Raisin Sauce, Potato salad, Vegetable, Rolls and Pumpkin Whoopie Pies for dessert. $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Reservations for meals are requested by 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 19. For meal reservations, you may call Alan Morison – 645-4366: Robert Lawrence – 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald 645-2190. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area at a cost of $10.00 per meal

Open house

MADRID The Madrid Historical Society (MHS) will be open to the public Saturday, August 20, in conjunction with Phillips Old Home Days, from 10:00 – 2:00, showcasing the school room display and museum. This year we’ll be serving up milk shakes made from the milk shake machine that once operated in the Madrid Store.

Opening the museum to the public provides an opportunity for both local residents and visitors to continue to discover the history of Madrid. It also provides an opportunity for guests to share their memories of what was once a thriving community. MHS is always looking for memorabilia and photographs from Madrid. Items could be on loan or gifted; photographs can be scanned and returned. Please call 639-2115 for more information.

Reception

CARRABASSET VALLEY — The Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center is having an indoor/outdoor artist reception planned for this Friday, August 13, 3:30-5 p.m. Guests can come inside to pick up a beverage and individual plate, browse the art and mingle on the patio.

Come see the beautiful art we have for this summer show! Art by Betsy Bass, Peggy Bishop, Dorothy Breen, Bailey DeBiase, Carly Roberts, Marguerite Robicheau, Lucia Swallow, Carol Tanner, Jill Snyder Wallace. There is music on the beach at Sugarloaf from 4-8 p.m., so we are hoping people, including you, will stop at the library first and be able to

enjoy both events!

