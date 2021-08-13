WILTON — Friends of Wilson Lake (FOWL) is very pleased to congratulate and celebrate the winner of the 2021 Friends of Wilson Lake/David Prince Memorial Scholarship, Tricia Souther Bowering.

The award is named after David Prince, a founding member of FOWL, who was especially concerned for the ecology of Wilson Lake.

The award recognizes an outstanding Mt. Blue High School graduate intending to pursue higher education. Preference is given to students who are Wilton residents, have attended Wilton schools, or have a connection to Wilson Lake. The award is based on scholarship, community service, extra-curricular activity, work history, and an essay. Special consideration is given to those with a demonstrated interest in environmental sciences, biology, or education.

Bowering learned to swim at Kineowatha Park and loves to fish and ice fish on Wilson Lake.

She will be attending the University of Southern Maine where she will be majoring in nursing.

“As we all know, such a profession requires a great deal of empathy and a caring attitude, and Tricia embodies these wonderful traits,” FOWL President Rob Lively said in a release. “She has served as a volunteer for the Maine Special Olympics, and she has volunteered for the Androscoggin Home Health 5K Remembrance Race.”

The release noted Bowering has been preparing for nursing throughout her high school career. She participated in two Scrub Club events hosted by and held at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

“These two events put me on the path I am now on for a career in nursing,” Bowering noted.

She is also taking the CNA technical program and has already attained her State of Maine CNA license. Her goal is to graduate with her nursing degree and remain in Franklin County, working as a hospice nurse.

“Thank you for your service to the community and to its citizens,” Lively noted.

Bowering received a personal plaque. Her name is engraved on a plaque at the high school listing all award winners.

