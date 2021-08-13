At the Franklin County Animal Shelter, their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 pm. Dog adoptions are being performed by appointment only. Please call FCAS at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule an appointment if you are interested in adopting a new canine family member.”

This week, there are no dogs available so the Pet of the Week is:

Ralph, Male, 1 to 3 Years: Hi there! My name is Ralph. I am a sweet guy who is a little bit on the shy side, but I love head pats and attention. I’d love to find a quiet and patient home who will help me continue to come out of my shell more. I get along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.

