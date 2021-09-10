CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Maine author Spencer Stephens of Belfast will read from his newly published second novel, “Blood Lily,” Thursday, Sept. 23, at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Paperback cost is $17.95 and can be purchased on Amazon and Maine Authors Publishing. Kindle price is $6.82. The book is available for loan at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library.

This event, hosted by the Carrabassett Valley Public Library, will take place over Zoom. To register, call 237-3535 or email [email protected]

Why: First inspired by the Boston Marathon bombing, this new political thriller explores the techniques and effects of modern autocrats and raises questions about how we, as individuals and as a society, are to respond. BookLife Review says, “Stephens does a masterful job of setting scenes, especially those in Saudi Arabia—which comes across as vividly dystopian.” At the end of the book, the lead characters find refuge in MidCoast Maine where readers will recognize places and spaces that are familiar.

