The color guard from VFW Post 3335 in Jay took part in a 9/11 remembrance Saturday morning at Union Park in Livermore Falls. Seen, from left, during the wreath laying ceremony are John Dube, Don Frechette, Larry Bilodeau, Clyde Pingree and Dave Lachapelle. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Faith Maurais sings the National Anthem during a 9/11 service Saturday morning at Union Park in Livermore Falls. She recently won the VFW National Anthem Singing Contest for this region. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Nixon Ortiz of the Livermore Falls Police Department and behind him Jonathan Beaudette from the Jay Police Department salute after placing a wreath at the First Responders Memorial at Union Park in Livermore Falls Saturday morning. More than three dozen people attended the service remembering the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Livermore Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Berry says a few words prior to giving a prayer during a 9/11 remembrance Saturday morning at Union Park in Livermore Falls. Veterans, auxiliary, first responders and community members from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls remembered the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led to the war in Afghanistan. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

