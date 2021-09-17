James A. McKechnie VFW Post 10881 holds a service Friday in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day in Meetinghouse Park in Farmington. From left are Douglas Hand, Lloyd Leeman, Rodney Titcomb and Glenn Durrell. The bell was rung after each name was read. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Pat White of Canton and his dog Roxie arrive Friday for the 30th National POW/MIA Recognition Day service in Jay. The pair have been participating for at least five years. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

United Bikers of Maine arrives Friday for the National POW/MIA Recognition Day service in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

VFW Post 3335 of Jay takes part Friday in the 30th National POW/MIA Recognition Day in Jay. From left are Dave Lachappelle, Larry Bilodeau, Clyde Pingree, Don Frechette and John Dube. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

