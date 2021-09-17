WILTON — Police Chief Heidi M. Wilcox said 14-year-old Avari Hewett, missing since Tuesday afternoon, has been located.

“She has been found. Dad is on his way to get her now,” Wilcox said late Friday afternoon.

The last suspected sighting was in Fryeburg, Avari’s mother, Sayward Sweetser of Wilton, said Friday. She was believed to be heading to New Hampshire with a juvenile male she met on Fortnite, an online video game.

Avari, a freshman at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, came home from school Tuesday and waited with family for her 5-year-old sister to get off a school bus. Avari was with family for a while and then went to Bishop Memorial Park on Main Street, near their home in East Wilton. She was last seen at 4 p.m., her mother said.

The sighting in Fryeburg was of two people matching the description, Sweetser said. The juvenile male, believed to be a teenager, was believed to be carrying a guitar-style backpack, Sweetser said.

Her daughter had never run off before, she said.

From what they knew, she said, her daughter had been playing Fortnite for a period of at least nine months with the other teenager. He was previously spotted in Farmington, Sweetser said.

Conway Police Department in New Hampshire were also keeping an eye out for Avari.

