JAY — A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided Thursday evening at Route 4 and Riley Road and none of the four people involved were injured, police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

The 2020 Volvo tractor with box trailer was driven by Michael Stytko, 36, of Wayne, Pennsylvania, and heading south on Route 4. His passenger was identified as Neil Keith, 40, whose place of residence was unknown as of Friday.

The 2018 GMC 1500 pickup truck was driven by Amos Herrin, 25, of Wilton, with Charles Roberts, 18, 0f Wilton as a passenger.

Caton said Herrin appeared to have turned off Riley Road under a green light onto Route 4 south, when Stytko drove through the intersection and struck the driver’s side.

The tractor-trailer is owned by Western Express in National, Tennessee, and the pickup is owned by Lance Meader of New Sharon of Meader Electric. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and no injuries were reported, the chief said.

The crash was reported about 5 p.m. and remains under investigation, Caton said.

Officer Troy Reed, Jay Fire Rescue and NorthStar EMS ambulance responded to the scene.

« Previous

filed under: