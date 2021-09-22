AUGUSTA — Registration is now open for 10 Totally Trades. career sessions offered by New Ventures Maine (NVME) online this fall. Sessions are offered at no cost and are designed to encourage girls* in grades 8-12 to consider careers in which women are traditionally underrepresented. Ten virtual sessions will highlight high-wage, high-demand nontraditional careers in trade and technical fields, including: Automotive, Criminal Justice, Carpentry, Solar Installation, Fire & Rescue, Computer Technology, and more. *Workshops are for self-identifying girls and gender-expansive youth.

“Maine employers are looking for skilled tradeswomen and we want young women to have access to information that can lead them to well-paying and secure jobs in the future. It’s a win-win for students and the Maine economy where trade and technical careers are considered high-wage and high-demand. These same careers are also well supported by our community colleges and the University of Maine System,” said Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau, NVME regional manager and Totally Trades. organizer.

The sessions are free, and open to girls in grades 8 through 12 who are exploring or considering employment in the featured career sectors. Funding for Totally Trades. is provided by Maine Career and Technical Education/MaineDOE and the Maine Department of Transportation. Additional support and in-kind contributions are provided by businesses and community partners.

For more information visit the Totally Trades. website at www.totallytradesmaine.org or contact Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau at 207-768-9635 or [email protected]

