WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Sept. 21
Men’s High Game scratch: John Gregoire 189, Stephen Adams 181, Frank Cushman 159
Mens High Series scratch: John Gregoire 488, Stephen Adams 465, Frank Cushman 428
Mens High Game handicap: Frank Cushman 232, John Gregoire 226, Stephen Adams 214
Mens High Series handicap: Frank Cushman 647, John Gregoire 599, Brian Wight 597
Women High Game scratch: Cathy Walton 167, Stephanie Millay 137, Cleo Barker 130
Women’s High Series scratch: Cathy Walton 418, Cleo Barker 357, Stephanie Millay 353
Women High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 243, Terry Bailey 237, Stephanie Millay 221
Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 646, Terry Bailey 651, Stephanie Millay 605
Wednesday Night Ladies, Week of Sept. 29.
Teams:Mines in the Gutter 20-12, Designs By Darlene 20-12, Wreckin Balls 20-12, Got the Splits 18-14, Living on a Spare 14-18, Coffee Beans 14-18, Bowling Belles 14-18, Just one More 8-24
Games: Kelly Couture 167, Cecile Willett 163, Vicky Kinsey 157, Lynn Chellis 156, Heather Malone 154, Michelle Young 147, Melissa Malone 146, Kay Seefeldt 144
Series: Lynn Chellis 450, Michelle Young 430, Cecile Willett 421, Kelly Couture 403, Lisa Dube 397, Kay Seefeldt 392 Vicky Kinsey 379, Melissa Malone 372.
