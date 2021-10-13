ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about creating winter holiday decorations from available natural materials from 6–7:15 p.m. Nov. 1, https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/gardening-series-tips-and-tipping/

“Tips and Tipping for Long-Lasting Holiday Decorations” will show how to harvest and handle evergreens, and how to create both traditional and contemporary decorations. Presenters will be Dave Fuller, UMaine Extension agriculture and nontimber forest products professional; Lynne Holland, Extension horticulture and social media professional; and Molly Friedland, owner-operator of The Little Red Flower Truck, Ellsworth.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the first in a six-part winter gardening webinar series offered monthly through March for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; [email protected]

