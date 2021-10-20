Trunk or Treat

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary in Jay will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat” for the community on October 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Post’s parking lot. So, dress up your little hob goblins and come up and join in the fun.

The Auxiliary is also planning a Thanksgiving Pie Sale by pre-order only. The choices are chocolate, pumpkin, and apple. Pre-orders will begin November 8 thru the 19. Pie pickup will be November 22 and 23, if need be, from 10 a.m.to 2. p.m. Last year’s sale was a huge success, and we are hoping for another.

We are also continuing our Friday night take-out suppers. In November and December, we will be doing a soup and sandwich theme every week including dessert. The price is $9. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

CHESTERVILLE — “Trunk or Treat” will be happening at the Chesterville Town Office on Saturday, October 30, from 6-7:30 p.m. This free event is being sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers, and all Covid 19 protocols will be followed. FMI 778-3156

Fright Night

FARMINGTON — Trail of Terror has GROWN this year! As the event has grown, the space at Titcomb was just not enough, so make sure you head to the Farmington Fairgrounds. The entrance is clearly marked and across from Ron’s Market. Attendees will have four opportunities to check this out, Friday, October 22, Saturday October 23 and the following weekend, Friday, October 29 and Saturday October 30.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. (for entry). This year there will be THREE major attractions for one price. Updates can be found on United Way’s or Titcomb’s Facebook pages (www.facebook.com/uwtva or www.facebook.com/TitcombMountain) or websites so be sure to like and follow those pages for sneak peaks, videos, updates, and announcements. For tickets, or to volunteer, please visit www.farmingtonfrightnights.com.

Haunted Walk

STRATTON — Halloween haunted walk and carnival. October 30 at Stratton Blanchard Park from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The event features a costume parade, a haunted jail house, the Drop Dead Cafe, a cake walk much more. All proceeds go to the Stratton School system. Sponsored by the Stratton PTC. For more information go to the Stratton PTC Event’s page on Facebook.

