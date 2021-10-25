Agenda, Farmington Selectmen

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 26

***The conduct of the meeting will include remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend in person or by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-6538***

The meeting will be held in the downstairs meeting room of the Municipal Building.

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To discuss a proposed change to increase the number of Franklin County Commissioners from 3 to 5 and to offer a letter of support.

Item 3: To approve the Minutes of October 12

Item 4: To discuss other business

Item 5: To hold an executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S. § 405.6.A to discuss personnel matters related to salary and recruiting for Town positions.

