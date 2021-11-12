Sock Hop

VFW Post “#3335 Auxiliary in Jay will host another drive by Sock Hop on Saturday November 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the post. Last year this event collected 750 pairs of new socks for our homeless Veterans in Maine, both male and female. We are in hopes that the community will be as generous this year. Please join us in this worthwhile event!

Sales

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary in Jay is planning a Thanksgiving pie sale by pre-order only. The choices are chocolate, pumpkin, and apple. Pre-orders will be Nov. 8 thru the 19. Pie pickup will be Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.to 2. p.m. Last year’s sale was a huge success, and we are hoping for another.

NORTH JAY — Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Jay Grange. Holiday craft and food sale. Crafts, hats, mittens, scarfs, socks, women’s and men’s good winter clothing. Christmas decorations, shoes, boots, small furniture, puzzles, new games. Call 208-9225. 9 -1:00

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Nov. 20, Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Industry Town Hall. There will be a bake sale and Decorate the Money Tree to benefit Operation Santa Claus. Coffee and hot cocoa will be available. There is NO charge for a table space, but you MUST reserve the space with Maria @ 578-1200.

JAY — St. Rose of Lima Christmas Fair will be held November 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Hall at 1 Church St in Jay. Come early for homemade donuts and coffee. Turkey pot pie, fish chowder, and hot dogs served for lunch and sold throughout the day. Visit the raffle corner with over 100 items, take a chance at the scratch ticket board with over $100.00 work or tickets. We also have homemade fudge, a candy booth, baked goods and more. Proceeds from the fair support outreach to the community. Hope to see you there!!

WILTON — Tuesday, November 23, from 9 a.m. until sold out there will be a Thanksgiving Bake Sale at the Wilton United Methodist Church. There will be pies, rolls, and breads, etc. For more information, you may call 645-2190 or 778-5927.

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange is seeking crafters for series of Holiday Fairs at the Grange. The fairs will be held Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18; from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Farmington Grange Hall. Tables are available for a fee. The Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street. Handmade gift items, candy, baked goods and holiday decorations are expected. Refreshments will be available for a donation. Vendors wishing to rent space should contact a grange member or call 778-6637 or 778-2932.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay are continuing the Friday night take-out suppers. In November and December, they will be doing a soup and sandwich theme every week including dessert. The price is $9. Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. On Nov. 12, the soup will be minestrone with Italian sandwich; on Nov. 19, it will be chicken noodle soup with chicken salad sandwich. There will be no supper on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

EAST WILTON — On Nov. 20, from 5 to 6 p.m.,The Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, at 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine will be hosting a public pickup/takeout meal consisting of meatloaf, mashed potato, vegetable, rolls and pumpkin pie. $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. We would appreciate meal reservations by 5 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 18. Reservations for meals may be made by calling Alan Morison – 645-4366; Robert Lawrence – 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 645-2190. We offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for $10 per delivered meal.

Services

WILTON — The Wilton United Methodist Church will be hosting an Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. All are welcome.

