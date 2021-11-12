WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter, week of Nov. 2.

Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 216, Stephen Adams 197, Frank Cushman 192

Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 568, Albert Farmer 530, Stephen Adams 520

Mens High Game handicap: Frank Cushman 253, Albert Farmer 248, Tony White 247

Mens High Series handicap: Albert Farmer 725, Tony White 661, Frank Cushman 658

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 152, Cleo Barker & Cathy Walton 139, Stephanie Millay 133

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden & Cathy Walton 413, Cleo Barker 399, Stephanie Millay 318

Women High Game handicap: Sabrina Kennedy 235, Stephanie Millay 218, Cleo Barker & Cathy Walton 213

Women’s High Series handicap: Sabrina Kennedy 659, Cathy Walton 635, Cleo Barker 621

Wednesday Night Ladies, week of Nov. 3

Teams: Mines in the Gutter 38-26, Designs By Darlene 38-26, Bowling Belles 38-26, Living on a Spare 36-28, Just One More 34-30, Wreckin Balls 28-36, Got the Splits 22-42, Coffee Beans 14-50

Games: Michelle Young 165, Lynn Chellis 159, Cecile Willett 152, Michelle Perkins 151, Lisa Dube 147, Katie Dube 147, Rocell Marcellino 146, Mellissa Malone 144.

Series: Lynn Chellis 440, Michelle Young 440, Lisa Dube 435, Katie Dube 410, Kelly Couture 409, Cecile Willett 399, Mellissa Malone 399, Michelle Perkins 384

