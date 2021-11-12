WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter, week of Nov. 2.
Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 216, Stephen Adams 197, Frank Cushman 192
Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 568, Albert Farmer 530, Stephen Adams 520
Mens High Game handicap: Frank Cushman 253, Albert Farmer 248, Tony White 247
Mens High Series handicap: Albert Farmer 725, Tony White 661, Frank Cushman 658
Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 152, Cleo Barker & Cathy Walton 139, Stephanie Millay 133
Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden & Cathy Walton 413, Cleo Barker 399, Stephanie Millay 318
Women High Game handicap: Sabrina Kennedy 235, Stephanie Millay 218, Cleo Barker & Cathy Walton 213
Women’s High Series handicap: Sabrina Kennedy 659, Cathy Walton 635, Cleo Barker 621
Wednesday Night Ladies, week of Nov. 3
Teams: Mines in the Gutter 38-26, Designs By Darlene 38-26, Bowling Belles 38-26, Living on a Spare 36-28, Just One More 34-30, Wreckin Balls 28-36, Got the Splits 22-42, Coffee Beans 14-50
Games: Michelle Young 165, Lynn Chellis 159, Cecile Willett 152, Michelle Perkins 151, Lisa Dube 147, Katie Dube 147, Rocell Marcellino 146, Mellissa Malone 144.
Series: Lynn Chellis 440, Michelle Young 440, Lisa Dube 435, Katie Dube 410, Kelly Couture 409, Cecile Willett 399, Mellissa Malone 399, Michelle Perkins 384
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Oxford Hills
Firefighters on scene of structure fire in Woodstock
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Snapshots in Time: November 28, 1895
-
Health care
Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?
-
Business
A near-record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September
-
Maine
Maine sets new pandemic high for COVID-19 hospitalizations