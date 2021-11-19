Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington, 207-778-2638, announces this week’s Pets of the Week.

Dixie, 3 Years, Female, Pitbull Terrier Mix: Meet Dixie! This sweet girl loves people and has a very laid back and gentle personality. She loves being outside, playing in the dog park here at the shelter and going for walks! Dixie would love to find a home where she can be your only dog. She has done ok in the past with cats according to her past home and has lived in a home with children. Dixie is positive for Lyme disease and will be going home on medication for it.

Laney, Female, 6 months to 1 Year: Hi there! My name is Laney. I am a shy girl who loves other cat social cats. I’ve been at the shelter since August, I came in with several of my siblings. I am still learning to trust people, but I am very playful, and I would love to find a quiet home with other cat social cats.

