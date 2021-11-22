JAY — Selectpersons are seeking a resident to fill a vacancy on the Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors until the April 26, 2022, annual Town Meeting.

Director Michael Morrell’s resignation was accepted by RSU 73 directors Thursday.

In the case of a resignation midterm, state law allows the municipal officers to select someone to serve until the next election, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

When a midterm resignation was received in the past, the Select Board notified residents of the opening and asked that they contact the Town Office if they were interested in serving, she said. The town typically gets one person who is interested, she said.

Chairman Terry Bergeron said if there are multiple people interested, they could put the names in a hat and draw one.

Residents are asked to call the Town Office at 207-897-6785 to give their name if he/she wants to serve for about five months.

The deadline to submit a name is Dec. 10. The appointment will take place at the Dec. 13 Select Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Morrell was one of the six directors elected in April 2011 to represent Jay on the 13-member board of directors of the newly formed Regional School Unit 73. RSU 36 towns of Livermore and Livermore Falls and Jay School Department officially consolidated July 1, 2011.

In other business, selectpersons voted 3-1-1 vote to deny an application requesting to have a streetlight installed on a pole at Highland Road and Belleview Drive.

Resident Richard Moreau wrote on the application that it was a safety issue because there is no light there and there is heavy foot traffic.

The town formed a committee in 2014 to review streetlights to see if there were any that could be eliminated to save money after the streetlight budget was cut.

The committee was established to look at possibly shutting off 25% of streetlights. The number of streetlights was reducted from 397 to 270, and the number of special facilities lights from 17 to 14.

If a resident wanted a light that was slated to be eliminated, they were given the option of paying for the light and electricity costs.

No streetlights were eliminated in the Chisholm Village area, where Highland and Belleview roads, LaFreniere said.

Bergeron said he went to the site several times during the day and evening and didn’t see a lot of foot traffic. It is no different than other streets, he said.

There have not been any accidents there, Vice Chairman Tim DeMillo said, according to police Chief Richard Caton IV.

Jay reduced costs by changing to LED lights in the streetlights.

Bergeron, DeMillo and Goding voted in favor of the denial, Selectperson Gary McGrane opposed it Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro abstained, she said, because she lives in the area.

