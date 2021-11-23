LIVERMORE FALLS — The town manager told selectmen Tuesday that she will solicit applications for the fire chief’s position starting Wednesday.

Former Fire Rescue Chief Edward Hastings IV resigned in late June to take a position with the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Selectmen appointed Deputy Fire Rescue Chief Scott Shink interim chief June 29.

There was talk about sharing Jay’s fire rescue chief but nothing came of it.

Town Manager Amanda Allen said the position is open to applicants from town residents and from nonresidents. Applications will be available at the Town Office, which is closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 10, she said.

A hiring committee will be made up of Allen, Shink and Select Board Chairman Jeffrey Bryant.

In another Fire Rescue Department matter, Bryant who is on a fire substation committee, gave an update on the progress. He said he researched on Tax Map Lot 43 property on state Route 106 owned by Charles Barker of Leeds. Selectmen voted in September to trade a town property at the corner of state Routes 106 and 133 to Barker for his lot to build a one-bay fire station in the East Livermore section of the town. The properties are near each other.

Bryant said a Planning Board member told him there is an ordinance that requires 150 feet of road frontage for a building. The lot owned by Barker is over an acre and has 120 feet of road frontage on state Route 106. Bryant said he learned from former Code Enforcement Officer Rob Overton that a particular lot owned by Barker is grandfathered from that specification.

Once the town gets a clear copy of the deed it will be sent to the town’s attorney for review. Once it meets legal review, an architect the town has been working with will be called to review the property and to determine a possible layout of a station.

The town property does not have enough space for a station and turning radius for firetrucks.

Residents voted 992-399 on Nov. 4, 2020, to authorize selectmen to spend up to $400,000 over 20 years to build a substation within a mile of state Routes 133 and 106.

