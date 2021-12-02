LIVERMORE FALLS — The Planning Board approved three site plan review applications in November for medical marijuana establishments, Chairman Tom Barker said.
Four applications were received, but one applicant withdrew the application, he said Thursday.
Barker said he didn’t have his notes with him, but one is to operate a business in a vacant storefront at Central Plaza on Main Street.
Residents voted 482-257 on Nov. 2 to enact an ordinance providing procedures and standards relating to the operation of medical marijuana caregiver retail stores, medical marijuana cultivation facilities and medical marijuana manufacturing facilities.
Selectmen approved a local license application form on Nov. 23, for those who want to operate a medical marijuana establishment in the town. Selectmen are responsible to approve or deny an application at the local level.
There is a one-time, nonrefundable application fee of $250 and annual fee of $500. Operating hours would be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. An establishment would need to be 500 feet away from a public or preexisting private school or state-registered day care.
The applicant would also need to be in compliance with state medical marijuana laws.
