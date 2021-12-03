FARMINGTON — The Farmington Recreation Department is excited to start registrations for our Junior Pro Basketball program. Our program is split into two co-ed age groups of children. Division One is made up of 2nd and 3rd graders, and Division Two consists of 4th, 5th, and 6th graders.

Each team will participate in one game, and at least one practice each week (See schedule on back.) in order to develop their skills, make new friends, and HAVE FUN, all while developing a love for the sport of basketball. Register at the Farmington Community Center, located at 127 Middle St. in Farmington.

Registration Period: Monday, November 22 to Friday, December 3. Registration Fees: (Includes Jersey). Farmington Residents: $30, Non-Residents: $40. Attention: Payment is due at time of registration, and no registrations will be taken over the phone.

Also, Junior Pro basketball is an in-house program, and in the interest of fairness, children who participate in other basketball programs will not be allowed to participate in Junior Pro Basketball. At your time of registration, we will let you know what Skill & Drill Session time to attend, they will have one weekday and Saturday session.

Practice Schedule will be handed out at the first practice. Team Announcements will be posted, Sunday December 12.

We Are Looking For Volunteer Coaches For Our Junior Pro Basketball Teams. If you’re on the fence about volunteering, consider this:

Coaching only takes a few hours each week. One hour for the game, and one for your practice.

All Practices are planned for you. We provide a practice plan of time with easily understood drills and pictures for reference.

We provide game cards with a subbing template that makes creating equal playing time for you players easy.

One of the program directors is present for every game and practice to help you if you have any questions or problems during time with your team.

For more information: Call (207) 778-3464 or Visit www.facebook.com/farmingtonrec

