FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to set the proposed budget for the unorganized territory for 2022-23 at $1.5 million.
It reflects an increase of $115,109 from the current budget. After revenues are factored in, the proposed assessment is about $1.3 million.
The bulk of the increase is $42,000 more for a snow removal contract in Washington and Perkins townships and a $50,000 increase for the paving reserve account to make it $150,000. The total for snow removal contracts is $592,451.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Lt. David Rackliffe told commissioners no money was included in the budget when a cruiser for the unorganized territory was purchased a couple of years ago to outfit it with a cage, a camera system and other equipment.
Interim county Clerk Vickie Braley added in $8,000 for the equipment prior to commissioners appropriating the money for the budget.
The budget will now go to the state for legislative review and possible approval.
