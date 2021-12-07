FARMINGTON — A Wilton man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of intentionally or knowingly endangering the welfare of a dependent person, between July and August 2018.

Irving Faunce, 76, was indicted in October by a Franklin County grand jury on the charge brought by the Maine Attorney General’s Healthcare Crimes Unit.

He entered the plea during an appearance on Zoom to a Franklin County Unified Court. He is accused of endangering a Farmington woman.

Judge Brent Davis sent Faunce’s bail at personal recognizance. Assistant Attorney General John Burke requested a special condition, which was granted, that Faunce not work in health care or residential care settings.

Faunce agreed to the condition. He is represented by attorney Tim Zerillo of Zerillo Law Firm in Portland.

Davis set a dispositional conference for Faunce’s next appearance by Zoom on Feb. 1, 2022.

Faunce, a Regional School Unit 9 board director, is a former blueberry farmer who has held multiple elected offices in Wilton and previously operated rehabilitation and living centers around the state.

A conviction for endangering the welfare of a dependent person is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

