FARMINGTON — First Grade Program – Prep is an entry-level basketball program for first graders that introduces them to the sport of basketball in a fun, pressure-free atmosphere. Each child will learn the fundamentals of basketball through drills, and scrimmages with our high-energy instructors. This program aims to provide players with the skills and knowledge to prepare them for our Junior Pro Basketball program next year!

Due to COVID-19, we are requiring that all players and spectators wear a mask while inside the Community Center. Coaches and Directors will add in extra water breaks! Players will be masked while playing on the court. Thank you for your cooperation and help, we are looking forward to seeing the children playing basketball again! (COVID-19 Guidelines are subject to change.)

Register now until January 7. Farmington Residents: $20, Non-Residents: $30. Saturday’s from 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Program beginning January 8 through February 5.

This program covers dribbling, basic shooting technique, court boundaries, and game scenarios. The Farmington Recreation Department uses appropriate height baskets so that all players can reach the hoop without developing bad shooting habits.

We can’t wait to have you join us! For more information call 778-3464 or Visit: www.facebook.com/farmingtonrec.

This is not a Mt. Blue RSD sponsored activity; however, its materials are being distributed through the public schools as a community service. All costs associated with the program flyer are paid for by the Farmington Recreation Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: