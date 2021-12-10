FARMINGTON — First Grade Program – Prep is an entry-level basketball program for first graders that introduces them to the sport of basketball in a fun, pressure-free atmosphere. Each child will learn the fundamentals of basketball through drills, and scrimmages with our high-energy instructors. This program aims to provide players with the skills and knowledge to prepare them for our Junior Pro Basketball program next year!
Due to COVID-19, we are requiring that all players and spectators wear a mask while inside the Community Center. Coaches and Directors will add in extra water breaks! Players will be masked while playing on the court. Thank you for your cooperation and help, we are looking forward to seeing the children playing basketball again! (COVID-19 Guidelines are subject to change.)
Register now until January 7. Farmington Residents: $20, Non-Residents: $30. Saturday’s from 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Program beginning January 8 through February 5.
This program covers dribbling, basic shooting technique, court boundaries, and game scenarios. The Farmington Recreation Department uses appropriate height baskets so that all players can reach the hoop without developing bad shooting habits.
We can’t wait to have you join us! For more information call 778-3464 or Visit: www.facebook.com/farmingtonrec.
This is not a Mt. Blue RSD sponsored activity; however, its materials are being distributed through the public schools as a community service. All costs associated with the program flyer are paid for by the Farmington Recreation Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mt. Blue seeks community input on strategic planning for schools
-
The Franklin Journal
Franklin County Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah
-
Franklin
SUV driven by Jay woman hits black ice, rolls over on Route 4 in Livermore
-
Franklin
Kingfield man has medical emergency before car goes off Route 27 in northern Franklin County
-
Maine
Delivery of free at-home COVID-19 tests possible in Maine if federal program expands