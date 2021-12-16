WILTON — Energy, excitement and enthusiasm filled the air Sunday evening, Dec. 12, as people of all ages awaited the lighting of the Christmas Tree in downtown Wilton.

Originally scheduled for Saturday evening, the event was postponed a day due to poor weather conditions.

Long before 6 p.m. when the tree was to be lit, parking was at a premium and folks could be seen gathering near the monument. In addition to those from Wilton, some residents of Farmington and the Jay/Livermore area were also in attendance.

Several found unique ways to observe the festivities.

Anjalie, Raymond and Olivia Straub of Wilton were sitting behind the seats in a vehicle with the back open. They had a perfect view of the tree.

“Yes! Yes!, Yes!” Olivia exclaimed when asked if she was excited about seeing the tree.

Remme Paige of Farmington peered out a back window. It was her first tree lighting experience locally as her family moved here in July.

Further down the road, several youth sat on blankets atop their vehicles.

Chloe Corson, Jacob Watson and Maddox Watson were seen on one car.

“I was born and raised here,” Chloe’s mom Kayla Berkey said. “It’s our first year coming to the tree lighting. They’re super excited to give Santa their letters.”

Bobbi-Jo Vining attended with several of her grandchildren, all from the Jay/Livermore area, she said.

Shortly after that, Santa Claus was dropped off by a Wilton fire truck. He made his way throughout those gathered, giving hi-fives and waves, before turning off the Christmas music that had been playing nearby.

Are you ready for the tree to be lit, he asked and received a loud “Yes!!” He asked everyone to help him count down from three and after a short delay the tree exploded in color.

“It’s beautiful,” Santa exclaimed.

Families then made their way to Kineowatha Park where children could meet with Santa and give him their letters.

