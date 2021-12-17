Dear Santa Claus,
Hi Santa Claus,
I want a VR set. I don’t care what colur it is. How do your raindeer fly?
Love,
Nolan Age 7
Tank you for sending an elf to this skool. How do you get all arand the wold in one nite? I love
you. Marry Krismus.
Love,
Haley Age 6
I want a gren and blak mot control truk. Marry Krismis. How mene elfs do you hav?
Love,
Jameson Age 6
How do you mak the sled fli and how do you go to evry home in a nite and how do you not git
tird?
Love,
Isaac Age 6
I wot a toy wale and a toy fox for Christmas. Haw do you giv presents in one nite?
Love,
Ivan Age 6
I want you to com to my hos Santa. I luv elfs!
Love,
Charlotte Age 6
I wot a vr. I wish I had a swich. How old are you?
Love,
Harper Age 6
I whot a vr set for chismis and I whot an elf. Can you git my pup a toy for chismis to? I whot a rc
truc for chismis. I whot a woodin basbool bat.
Love,
Evan Age 6
I want a fone for christmas. Haw do you fly?
Love,
James Age 7
I wont a niw toy for christmas. How do you git to all the homs so fas?
Love,
Hadassah Age 6
I wont a suction cup squirtle pokemon to put on my door. Haw old are you? I want a howl box uv
pokemon cards.
Love,
Eli Age 7
Or you relee real and is roodolf real? How do you go to evre hows in a day and how do you
make all of the gifts in a day. I wont a vr for Christmas.
Love,
Max Age 7
I like you I want a new horse toys for christmas.
Love,
Sailer Age 7
Do you hav fun? I lov you! Do you lik me? I lik you bechaus your nise to evrewun who is good. I
love you. I want barbies for christmas.
Love,
Zoey Age 7
I want a cuding bord and a pot. Why do you eat cookes?
Love,
Brian Age 6
For christmas i want toy truck. What do you want for christmas?
Love,
Ben Age 7
Wy do you wont us to mac you cookies? And I want a special toy for christmas it is cold a majic
mixy.
Love,
Adrianna Age 7
My favorite halldae is christmas. I wod like a monstrtruc. I love to make orbmints. I like to haen
them on the tree.
Love,
Henry Age 7
For christmas can i have so plushies. Santa, do you have a christmas tree?
Love,
Quin 7
I em giving yoo an elf. Santa I rale want to go to yor vilig.
Love,
Sawyer Age 6
I want tools for christmas. What is your favorit color?
Love,
Elizabeth Age 6
I cant find my alf and rander. I want a new cat.
Love,
Madelyn Age 6
I want a i phone 11. Can you bing my cat smokey a ornament?
Love,
Maci Age 6
Do you like cats? I like cats a lot. I have two cats. One of my cats is named Chandler the other
is named Thaddeus.
Love,
Harper Age 6
Santa wot do you want to christmas. I want crafting supplies.
Love,
Riley Age 6
All want for christmas is legos for christmas and i hope you have a wonderful christmas.
Love,
Ryker Age 6
How old or you? I wot a toy elf. I want an elf that has batteries.
Love,
Allison Age 6
Alison Hatch’s first grade at Mallett School
Dear Santa Claus,
Unukn, car (for mom), Bick (bike), iPad, shozs (sneakers), unuknpeio (unicorn pillow), Lovepeio (love pillow), raidhban (reindeer pillow), hort peio (heart pillow),
Tha you Santa.
Marei Chimishs Santa.
Love, Carter
Dear Santa Claus,
I Love you Santa will you Plese git Me Presits I Love you roodor red nose randere.
Love, Leland
Dear Santa Claus.
I hav dnni (been) niss (nice) dut I will Sirr. Diy (be) wit (with) a int Piad intf my diylli gott me one you are the dit (best) dut (but) dous (does) god witk (work) witut (with) you. My mom is wikne (nice) with you and my Dad is nis (nice) too you are godtn (good to) just too aveeeone (everyone) my to you are vena (very) nie (nice) and you an juli ninone (nice) in the ho (whole) ntenr (entire) wior (world)
Love, Julia
Dear Santa Claus,
Dear Stantoo think you for the preisisnts I wot (want) a hores (horse) for Christmas if you can doo that. Boot I WoDr (wonder) wot (what) I Will get for christmas.
Love, Fern
Dear Santa Claus,
I wot mekup. And I wot Sum Kulring (coloring) StuF. I Wot a boby (barbie) but Los uv boby (barbies). I wot a mostek (music) teboL (table). I wot a koking (cooking) sets.
Love, Reegan
Dear Santa Claus,
I Wish for a litle. Jre (jar) with sum sez (seeds) and a litle bit av mas (moss) that cums. With sum litle plants that are plastik. Anumls.
Love, Maisie
Dear Santa Claus,
do you (know) wut I wot fon (Christmas) is a puuy (puppy) I weew (would) wot (want) it. So fi you can do it I werd (would) love it.
Love, Addy
Dear Santa Claus,
All I wrat is a BrB (Barbie) and a pop it and soit (squish) ball and a safednd (stuffed) atert (animals) and a cat to and af (Elf) on the scef (shelf) to.
Love, Jinger
