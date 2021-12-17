Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington has selected the Pets of the Week. For more information call 207-778-2638.

Harper, Lab Mix, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Meet Harper! Harper is a sweet and active girl who loves being outside and always enjoys being on the go! Playing fetch is absolutely her most favorite pastime. Harper loves people, loves being active, LOVES playing fetch, enjoys car rides and loves going for walks. She has absolutely no stranger danger and makes friends with people almost instantly. Harper has a lot of energy and would absolutely love to find an active home who will take her on long walks and play fetch with her. We have been working with her leash manners and she has come a long way since she has been here with us. Harper does have a significant prey drive and she will need to find a home without other animals. Due to her energetic and exuberant temperament, she would be best suited for a home without small children.

Blanket, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Hi there! My name is Blanket. I have a very interesting personality. I can be insanely sweet and outgoing. I am very demanding of attention and love to be doted on. However, when I’m done, please let me be. I am very selective about my cat friends here at the shelter.

