REGION — Healthy Living for ME is offering a free, 6-week, interactive workshop entitled Building Better Caregivers open to the public. During this workshop caregivers are able to come together to learn and receive support from others going through similar caregiving experiences. This is beneficial as for many caregivers caregiving itself is a new role — one for which training and support is needed, just like any new job.

The six-session Building Better Caregivers Program helps caregivers of all types (family, formal, informal, etc.) better understand and navigate the changes their loved ones are experiencing.

This program helps caregivers who are assisting loved ones through memory loss or dementia, as well as those providing care to individuals with Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Participants of the workshop will learn how to identify and deal with their care partners’ triggers around behaviors, how to track this information through the use of a Behavior Diary, and more. Additional topics include managing caregiver stress, making decisions and planning for the future, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, legal issues related to caregiving, hiring help, and much more.

This workshop is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Call 1-800-620-6036 or email [email protected] for more information and to register. The upcoming workshop is scheduled to run Wednesdays, Jan. 12 through Feb. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. with classes held virtually via Zoom.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $749,890.00. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.

For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

Healthy Living for ME is the Community Integrated Health Network supporting all five of Maine’s Area Agencies on Aging and other Community Providers for the delivery of an array of programs.

