Santa Claus chats with six-year-old Cleopatra Casey about what she wants for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 24. Claus, known by some as Ray Parlin of Farmington, spent Christmas Eve morning roaming the streets of downtown Farmington. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
Santa Claus, known by some as Ray Parlin of Farmington, waves to passersby in downtown Farmington Friday, Dec. 24. Parlin said he used to dress as Santa and wander the streets every Christmas Eve. After his wife died this April, “it was time” to bring the tradition back. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
Santa Claus, known by some as Ray Parlin of Farmington, greets six-year-old Cleopatra Casey of New Vineyard Friday, Dec. 24. Parlin spent Christmas Eve wandering the streets of downtown Farmington to bring some cheer. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal