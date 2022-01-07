REGION — Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League, with the advent of 2022, SmartCare PT (4-0) of Dixfield gained sole possession of first place as Hotel Rumford was knocked from that status by Archies, Inc. of Mexico. SmartCare got a win by virtue of a forfeit over Jay (0-3). The Cannatopia Runners (1-3) of Wilton/Farmington were off for the week with a bye.

Archies (4-1) got a big game from Nate Carson who hit for 29 points (4 threes) and held off Hotel Rumford (3-1) in a hard fought defensive battle, 69-64. Ryan Savage and Eric Berry added 11 points, and Brett Archibald additional 10 to support Carson. The Hotel Rumford was paced by an equally-game high 29 points (3 threes) from Tom Danylik, but no other player hit double figures.

Horrace Mann Insurance of Jay/Livermore (2-2) defeated The Thunder (1-4) in a closely contested game, 92-86, as the winners iced the game with clutch foul shooting. Horrace Mann had 4 players hit double digits, as Jonah Sauter led with 26 points (8 threes), while Jake Bessey (22), Jack True (21) and Andrew Darling (13) rounded out the high scorers. The Thunder of Rumford hung in throughout the game and led a few times in the second half. They were directed by Riley Flynn with 25 points (4 threes), Zach Duguay 17, Keegan Davis 13, Draven Finnegan and Will Bean 12 each.

