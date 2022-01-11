JAY — The Select Board, Budget Committee and department heads will begin Tuesday reviewing a nearly $5.5 million municipal budget for 2022-23.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School gym.

This fiscal year’s budget is $5.28 million, but after factoring in $2.07 million in revenue, it is $3.22 million.

For the coming year, after factoring in an estimated $2.36 million in revenue, the budget would be $3.11 million.

There is a $76,620 increase in the $1.75 million Public Works Department budget. Wages and benefits contribute to the higher amount.

Selectpersons made a change in the union contract in November to eliminate a provision for lower pay to attract potential public works employees. The change brought the starting pay for a truck driver/laborer from $18.68 to $20.75.

Jay, like many municipalities, is having difficulty filling a truck driver/laborer position because of a shortage of truck drivers and wages becoming more competitive. The position is still available.

With people retiring, it also means possible changes in insurance plans.

Another increase is $21,975 in the Sewer Department budget. However, the proposed $513,900 spending plan will be offset by Livermore Falls’ share of $62,400 for the shared superintendent position. Mark Holt is the sewer superintendent of both towns.

There is also a $40,279 increase in the Police Department budget to bring it to $841,929. Most of it is attributed to trying to be competitive in wages and benefits. Jay and other towns are struggling to recruit and keep police officers.

Related Headlines Jay eliminates provision for lower pay to attract potential public works employee

« Previous

Next »

filed under: