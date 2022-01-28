FARMINGTON — Beacon Hospice volunteer training – with Kathie Dunphy – Free- Feb 28 to Apr 11. Mon from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Beacon Hospice volunteers make a difference! This free, 21-hour course is covered in seven weeks and will prepare you to support our patients and their families at end of life. The course covers the medical aspects, family dynamics with cultural awareness, spiritual well being, how to communicate effectively and the important role the volunteer plays at end of life.

Our volunteers are invited to potlucks, Christmas caroling, veteran recognition ceremonies, to participate in “Hospice Magic” as well as getting together frequently to socialize and support each other. Our volunteers truly make a difference, build relationships and are a crucial part of the Beacon team. This class can be done virtually – contact Beacon Hospice at 621-1212

Senior Fitness-Mostly Yoga – with Susan Boyce-Cormier, $50. Mar 2 – Apr 13, Wed. from 4 – 5 p.m. Cushing School, 207-778-3460, Main Street, Wilton in the gym. A fitness class concentrating on the needs of those over 50. This is a mind and body class. It is primarily a yoga class but may include some strength training a stretching. You will need a yoga mat, as most of the work is on the floor. A yoga block and strap are helpful but not required. All fitness levels welcome.

Circle of Security Parenting with Mark Rains. $32. Mar 2 – Apr 13, Wed. from 10 – 11:30 a.m. – This is a facilitated group via Zoom and video where parents learn to provide a secure base for their 0–5-year-old children to explore the world, learn rules, express feelings, and return for support. Parents learn how to follow their child’s lead when possible and when necessary to be “bigger, stronger, wiser and kind” without becoming mean, weak, unavailable, or complicated by past stress. FMI www.circleofsecurityinternational.com. Evening series may be available – call/text 500-9131 if interested.

Writing Fiction and Non-Fiction with Thomas Kane. $45. Mar. 1 – Apr. 5, Tue from 5 – 7 p.m. Adult Learning Center, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A, Farmington. 207-778-3460. Whether you are working on your first novel or your latest magazine article, you know that one of the most valuable things any writer can have is feedback. Another is support. This workshop offers both, along with seminars on such topics as finding inspiration, performing research, organizing one’s ideas, using words powerfully and approaching publishers. The group leader, Dr. Thomas M. Kane, has published 27 books and has extensive experience teaching writing.

« Previous

filed under: