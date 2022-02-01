DALLAS PLANTATION — An 11-year-old girl from Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, was injured Saturday when the snowmobile she was attempting to drive across Stratton Road struck a car, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

The girl was with family members on a ride when the 2020 Polaris sled crossed in front of a 2013 Dodge car driven by Andrew Collins, 37, of Eustis, Nichols said. The car was heading toward Rangeley.

“Fortunately the Dodge was being driven slowly due to the snowy conditions and as a result, the child received minor injuries,” Nichols wrote in an email.

The girl’s father, Douglas Lamparter, 40, also of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, was on another machine, Nichols wrote. He was charged for allowing the 11-year-old to cross the road on a snowmobile, Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, wrote in an email Tuesday.

Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the crash, which was reported about 12:50 p.m. Maine Warden Garrett Moody also investigated.

It was one of 12 crashes or slide-offs Saturday.

A 2010 Ford truck driven by Aaron Barker, 39, of Phillips went off Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips and struck a utility pole about 1:40 a.m.

A 2019 Freightliner driven by Gary Rumley, 33, of Rumford slid into a guardrail on Stratton Road in Dallas Plantation about 5:33 p.m. The truck is owned by Central Maine Power Co. The Maine Department of Transportation was called because of the damaged guardrail, according to Nichols.

